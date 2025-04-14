Covestor Ltd Purchases 5,530 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

MODG opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

