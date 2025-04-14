Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 430.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

