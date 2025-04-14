Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 421,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

