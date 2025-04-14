CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.87 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

