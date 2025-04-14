CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $13.35 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,916,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

