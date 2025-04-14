CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $17.13 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after buying an additional 235,504 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

