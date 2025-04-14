CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2,915.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,406 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

FOCT opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

