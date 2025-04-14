CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SMH opened at $201.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.