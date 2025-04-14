CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $98,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.12 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.