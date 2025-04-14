CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

