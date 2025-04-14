CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,849,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375,547 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.