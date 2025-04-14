CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $89.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.