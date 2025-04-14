Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 122,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,469,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $662.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 161,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.