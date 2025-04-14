CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $137,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

