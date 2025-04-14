CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $475.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.64.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.64. 106,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.98. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after buying an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $203,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

