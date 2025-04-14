DA Davidson Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $25.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 60.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,030. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,150 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Five Below by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,215 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.