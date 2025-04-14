Dagco Inc. Acquires 1,285 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

IYW opened at $135.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

