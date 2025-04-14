Dagco Inc. Acquires 444,794 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 386.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,794 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dagco Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,622,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

