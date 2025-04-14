Dagco Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after buying an additional 273,078 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

