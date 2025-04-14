Dagco Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $520.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.70. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
