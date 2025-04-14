Dagco Inc. Increases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

