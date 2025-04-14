Dagco Inc. Sells 594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dagco Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

