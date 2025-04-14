Dagco Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $61.22.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

