Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Financial Comparison

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appian and Datasea”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $617.02 million 3.24 -$92.26 million ($1.26) -21.40 Datasea $47.28 million 0.30 -$11.38 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -14.95% -532.05% -10.88% Datasea -26.69% -618.32% -245.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Appian and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00 Datasea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

Appian beats Datasea on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

