Defined Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 91,511 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,347,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.