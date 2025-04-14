Defined Financial Planning LLC Takes $313,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.67 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

