Defined Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $360.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

