Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 180.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

