Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.32.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.72. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,429. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

