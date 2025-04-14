DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.32. 378,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,859,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 469,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.