Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Diageo stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 998,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

