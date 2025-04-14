Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after buying an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

