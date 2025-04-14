dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in March

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 504.0 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
Shares of dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About dotdigital Group
