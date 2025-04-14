Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DUK opened at $118.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

