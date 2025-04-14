Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Has $233,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

