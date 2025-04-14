Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

