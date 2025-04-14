Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is an increase from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.