Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

DT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,633. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.