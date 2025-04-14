e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELF opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

