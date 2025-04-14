Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – April 14th

Tesla, Baidu, Vale, Shell, and XPeng are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies engaged in the design, manufacture, or development of electric cars and related technologies such as batteries, charging systems, and power management. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapid growth of sustainable transportation and the technological innovations driving the shift away from fossil fuel–powered vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.90 on Monday, hitting $248.41. 60,899,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,875,112. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $799.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average is $323.57.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,369. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,132,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,669,255. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057,714. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

