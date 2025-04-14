EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Monday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
About EML Payments
