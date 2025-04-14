Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,736 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $184,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

