Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.48.

Shares of EL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 6,687,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

