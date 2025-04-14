EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. 12,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 237,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

EVE Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EVE by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in EVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

