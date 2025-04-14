Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.4 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

