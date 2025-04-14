Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.4 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Evonik Industries
