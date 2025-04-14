FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Zacks reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. 378,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $104,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,700,260.87. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $409,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

FB Financial Company Profile



FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

