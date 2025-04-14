FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

