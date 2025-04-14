Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,103,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

