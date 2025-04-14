FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 640,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 593,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

