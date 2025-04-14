Financial Contrast: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Brightcove”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Brightcove $201.19 million 1.00 -$22.89 million ($0.21) -21.19

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EVmo and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $3.98, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -4.57% -9.46% -4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVmo beats Brightcove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

